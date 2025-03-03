Darron John Seeks to Represent ULP in South Windward

Darron Rodan John Declares Intent to Contest South Windward Seat for ULP

Community activist and educator Mr. Darron Rodan John has officially declared his interest in contesting the next general elections as the Unity Labour Party’s (ULP) candidate for the South Windward constituency once given the nod during the candidate selection process.

“I have humbly decided to put myself forward as a perspective candidate to contest the next general elections,” Darron expressed, emphasising his commitment to the people of South Windward and his readiness to serve them actively in politics, continuing on the path of progress with the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP).

His decision comes after Hon. Frederick Stephenson, Parliamentary Representative for South Windward and Minister of Foreign Affairs, et. al., declared his plans to retire from active politics. Stephenson, who successfully contested the seat in the 2010, 2015, and 2020 general elections, has paved the way for a new candidate to continue the party’s legacy in the constituency.

Recently, during a radio program, Darron expressed his confidence that if selected as the ULP candidate, he would not only maintain but also add to the level of development in the constituency.

“I am convinced that I would be the best candidate to represent the people of South Windward under the Unity Labour Party (ULP) banner. I have spent years actively engaging with constituents, listening to their concerns, and working to improve our communities. I am confident, I can secure victory for the ULP and build on the progress already made in the constituency by the party,” Darron stated..

Darron acknowledged that he is aware of other individuals who have also expressed interest in being the ULP’s candidate for South Windward, naming Mr. Bernard Louis Daisley, a construction manager with the National Roads Rehabilitation Project (NRRP). However, Darron expressed confidence that his rooted community involvement, leadership experience, and vision for the constituency make him the best choice to continue the development in South Windward.

Darron has been actively involved in party politics as a part of the South Windward ULP campaigns team for over 15 years, working on the ground for Stephenson in previous elections and contributing via social media while pursuing his studies abroad. Since returning to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in 2024, he has deepened his engagement with constituents, especially with the youth who make up the larger demographic of the constituency, listening to their concerns and shaping his vision for the community.

His campaign will focus on transforming South Windward into a tourism hub and creating business opportunities by leveraging the strategic presence of the Argyle International Airport, the Holiday Inn Hotel, and other local establishments. He is also committed to enhancing infrastructure, supporting youth development, and improving residents’ overall quality of life through education, sports, and social programs.

In addition to his political aspirations, Darron is an ICT Lecturer at the SVG Community College and an expert in digital transformation. He is also pursuing a PhD in Business Administration at the National Dong Hwa University, researching technology adoption in financial services. His academic and professional expertise uniquely positions him to bring innovative ideas to governance and economic development in South Windward.

“With the right candidate and a strong campaign, the ULP can secure a decisive victory in South Windward. My candidacy is built on service, dedication, and a vision for transformation. I am ready to work with the people to ensure that South Windward reaches its full potential,” he said.

John emphasized that his track record in community development and public service positions him as the ideal candidate to unify supporters and energize the constituency.

“The people of South Windward deserve leadership that listens, cares, and delivers. I am ready to serve, and I am confident that together, we will build a stronger, more prosperous future,” he concluded.

With Stephenson’s retirement marking the end of an era, John’s official entry into the race adds a new dynamic to the ULP’s candidate selection process. As the party prepares for the next general elections, all eyes will be on John’s campaign and his ability to secure the nomination and rally support from the people of South Windward.

His declaration sets the stage for an engaging political race in South Windward as the ULP prepares to solidify its slate of candidates for the upcoming general elections.