Dasent raises funds for Union Island students’ CSEC exams

Support for Union Island Secondary School Students Writing CSEC Exams

This May, Kai Marks Dasent from the Vincy Sailing Club undertook an incredible 42-nautical-mile sail from St. Vincent to Union Island. His mission was to raise funds in support of both his sailing club and the students of Union Island Secondary School preparing to sit their CSEC exams this year.

Thanks to generous sponsorship and community spirit, Kai’s sail was a success. Contributions came from La Bougie, Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (BOSVG) Island Sipz, Blue Destination services, Paradise Hotel, Fantasea Tours and a host of supportive friends and family.

Inspired by Kai’s efforts and the cause, GECCU has stepped up by donating an additional $1,500 to cover half the cost of a CSEC examination fee for each student writing the exams this year. GECCU’s contribution reflects its commitment to supporting the students and community of Union Island

The Union Island Secondary School students, staff, and families extend heartfelt thanks to Kai, the sponsors and all supporters for investing in the future of education on the island.