Dasent & Hadley Take Top Spots at ILCA Open in Antigua

Last Saturday and Sunday at Falmouth Harbour in Antigua was the 22nd Budget Marine Antigua ILCA Open. Organized by the Antigua Yacht Club, the event brought together 17 sailors from Antigua, St Vincent and British Virgin Islands (BVI) all competing for the win in two days of racing.

Divided into three fleets ILCA 4, ILCA 6 and ILCA 7, participants completed a total of twelve races over the two race days: eight on the first day and four on the second. Saturday provided excellent conditions for competitive racing in Falmouth Harbour. On Sunday the wind picked up to 20 knots and the sailors delivered remarkable performances, showing incredible resilience and determination.

The competition for the top spot in the ILCA 4 category was fierce. Kai Marks Dasent secured the top spot beating Antiguan Carrick Jones who is the current ILCA 4 Caribbean Dinghy Champion.

In the ILCA 6 class, Scarlett Hadley fought hard and placed a very respectable second overall.

Kai and Scarlett have been putting in months of intense training. From practicing race starts to mastering mark roundings, studying the rules, race strategy and tactics, as well as working-out regularly building physical and mental strength. All of this dedication really paid off this weekend.

Vincy Sailing would like to acknowledge InterCaribbean Airways for supporting the team once again getting them safely to the event, Kestrel Shipping for their help with club equipment and logistics and the SVG Olympic Committee for their continued support.