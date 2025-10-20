Kai Marks Dasent has been named the Youth Sailor of the Year at the Prime Ministerial Youth Advisory Council’s (PMYAC) Youth Excellence Awards, held on Saturday, October 18th.

The award recognizes Kai for his outstanding competitive success, leadership among young sailors, and commitment to community service through the sport of sailing.

Kai’s remarkable achievements include multiple national and regional titles, among them the SVG Optimist National Championship, SVG ILCA 4 and ILCA 6 National Championships, and 1st Place in the ILCA 4 Class at the Antigua National Championships. He also placed 2nd in Barbados Sailing Week and 3rd overall at the O’pen Skiff North American Championships—competing against 81 sailors from across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

In addition to his athletic success, Kai is a certified Junior Assistant Instructor, spending weekends and school holidays teaching younger sailors. His leadership and mentorship have helped expand youth participation in sailing across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Kai has also used his talent to give back. In 2024, he completed a 10-mile sail to Bequia to raise funds for his sailing club. The following year, he sailed 42 miles to Union Island, raising money for the Caribbean Dinghy Championships and to help Union Island students with CSEC exam costs. These efforts have highlighted his passion and commitment to his community.

A proud ambassador for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Kai represented the nation at several regional regattas and carried the flag for sailing during the King’s Baton Relay. Through his platform @island_sailor on Instagram, he promotes sailing and encourages more Vincentian youth to explore the sport.

Kai said “I’m really happy and thankful for this award. Sailing means everything to me—it’s fun, but it also teaches me how to stay focused and never give up. I’m grateful to my coaches, family and friends who always support me. I hope more kids in St. Vincent and the Grenadines try sailing, because it’s an amazing sport and it shows you how strong you can be.”