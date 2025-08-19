14-Year-Old Kai Marks Dasent Represents SVG at UK Sailing Nationals in Pwllheli, Wales

Kai Marks Dasent proudly represented St. Vincent at the prestigious 2025 UK Sailing Nationals held in Pwllheli, Wales from August 9th to 15th. The event featured a highly competitive fleet of 110 sailors for six days of racing.

Sailing conditions ranged from zero wind to 25mph over the week, testing the abilities of all the sailors. Marks Dasent, aged 14, secured an impressive 8th place in the Under-17 category silver fleet— a notable achievement for such a young and relatively new competitor. Marks Dasent began sailing this class of boat, the ILCA 6, in April of this year, so took advantage of three days of training in Pwllheli ahead of the event which were instrumental in helping him adapt to the colder conditions and unfamiliar venue.

Reflecting on the experience, he said:

“I had to wear a lot more clothing – it was a lot colder than I’m used to. I’ve been training this summer and it was good to put that training into practice. I really loved racing in such a big fleet and learned lots from observing other sailors.”

His performance stands out not only for his age but also for the rapid progress he has made in just a few months. It is a promising sign of his potential in competitive sailing and a proud moment for St. Vincent, as he continues to gain international experience, as part of his Olympic pathway.