Dasent, Weinhardt to represent SVG at regional regatta

CG United Insurance SVG Youth Champions to Represent SVG at Caribbean Dinghy Championships

The continued support of CG United Insurance for high level competitive youth dinghy racing in St Vincent and the Grenadines ensured the top sailors from the nation had the chance to compete at the CG United Insurance Youth National Championships 2025.

With sailors from Union Island, Mayreau, Bequia and St Vincent competing in 12 races over 2 days, the national champions worked hard to earn their places on the podium.

Kai Marks Dasent took the top spot in the ILCA 6 class, Joshua Weinhardt topped the ILCA 4 and their victory earns them the honour of representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the Caribbean Dinghy Championships, set to take place this weekend, 24th to the 26th October, at the Antigua Yacht Club.

This is only the second time a team from St. Vincent and the Grenadines has participated in this prestigious regional regatta.

The CG United Insurance SVG Youth Nationals continue to serve as a critical platform for identifying and nurturing sailing talent across the islands.

This year’s event showcased the exceptional talent and commitment of St. Vincent and the Grenadine’s young sailors, and the aim is to send a bigger team to the Championships next year, rewarding the growing talent by recognising outstanding performance, as well as respect for and commitment to the sailing community.

The upcoming Caribbean Dinghy Championships will bring together the best youth sailors from across the region, offering an exciting and challenging competition, as well as an opportunity to showcase the growing strength of Vincentian sailing on the regional stage.

The St. Vincent & the Grenadines Sailing Association extends heartfelt congratulations to Marks Dasent and Weinhardt, and expresses gratitude to CG United Insurance, sponsors, coaches, volunteers, and supporters who continue to make youth sailing possible.