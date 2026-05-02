David Gibbons to lead PwC firms in the Caribbean

David Gibbons Appointed CEO of PwC Caribbean

David Gibbons has been appointed as the incoming CEO of the network of PwC firms operating in the Caribbean, effective 1 July 2026.

He succeeds Frazer Lindsay, who has served as CEO since 2016 and will retire at the end of his term on 30 June 2026, which concludes a 36-year career at PwC.

“It’s a tremendous honour to serve as the next CEO, especially as we stand at a pivotal moment for professional services regionally and globally,” said Gibbons. Noting the tremendous changes clients face from geopolitical tensions, evolving economies, and the impact of AI, he added, “I am confident that the network of PwC firms operating in the Caribbean has the right blend of people, capabilities and technology to assist our regional clients to seize opportunities within these challenges”.

Outgoing CEO Frazer Lindsay praised the appointment, stating, “David is the right leader for this moment. He brings a sharp vision and a deep understanding of our markets and clients”. Lindsay also noted his commitment to a smooth transition and expressed confidence that the regional network will continue to grow and bring its best to clients under Gibbons’s guidance.

About David Gibbons Gibbons brings a deep regional perspective to the role. Born and raised in Barbados, he started his career there before moving to Bermuda, where he has been with PwC for 21 years, including 12 years as a partner.

He recently spent seven years serving as Human Capital Leader on the region’s Core Leadership Team and five years as the Assurance Leader for PwC Bermuda. In these positions, Gibbons helped shape regional strategy and drove initiatives that sparked sustained market growth. He is an acknowledged expert on global and regional insurance trends.

Professionally, Gibbons is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados and a Chartered Professional Accountant in both Bermuda and Nova Scotia. His vision for the future is focused on growth, prioritizing people, technology, and stakeholder relationships, all combined with a ‘no-compromise’ approach to quality