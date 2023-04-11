David Hamilton wins Caribbean Magazine plus short story 2022 Contest

The top three Caribbean Magazine Plus (CMP) Short Story, 2022 contest winners have been selected.

Dr Nicola Hunte, coordinator in Literatures in English at University of the West Indies, led this year’s contest’s evaluation and did a spectacular job in narrowing now the top finishers.

The first place winner is David Hamilton, Trinidad and Tobago, with his entry “Kyle.” Kyle said: “Is this a hoax? If not then thank you. I am so proud to have been considered.”

David is an avid writer whose love of writing started with trying to recreate his favourite Hardy Boys novels in Primary School and progressed to writing scripts for plays, penning passionate music blog posts and crafting the lyrics for his own Hip Hop song releases under the moniker ‘Da Face’. David was also a finalist in the Island Voices short story competition and is currently working on his debut novel.

The second place finisher is Mark Yard, Barbados, with his entry, “To Kill an Alsatian Hound.” Mark told Caribbean Magazine Plus that he is “honoured” to have been selected as one of the top finishers. We are happy to have Mark place and we hope he continues his writing career.

Storytelling runs in Mark’s veins. The 21 year old writes as an exploration of self and environment. “To Kill an Alsatian Hound” marks his first venture into the short story form.

The third place finisher is Victoria Wilchcombe, Freeport in The Bahamas, with her entry, “Pearls and Granddads,” told Caribbean Magazine Plus that she is just thankful that she was selected in any place.

Arawak Media and Caribbean Magazine Plus are happy to have all of them place in this year’s Short Story Competition. Their entries will be posted on the Caribbean Magazine Plus news site for the world to read.

Also, this year’s top entries will be entered into Arawak Media’s “The Storm Ends,” compilation of short stories, its second compilation following Caribbean Magazine Plus 2021 Short Story Contest, which is still available on Amazon.

The award ceremony will be held on April 29th at 10:30am on the Caribbean Magazine Plus Facebook page. We hope your media house would be able to join and listen to the winners discuss their entries.