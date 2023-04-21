David Rudder, Haiti I’m Sorry singer, diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease

David Rudder has Parkinson’s Disease

David Rudder has disclosed a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease. Rudder stated that his condition will not prevent him from performing.

Rudder stated in an interview with Loop News that he will no longer perform four-hour concerts every five years. Instead, his appearances will be restricted to brief durations.

Rudder stated that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2020, following the passing of close friends and family members such as longtime drummer Barry Howard and musical director, writing collaborator, and friend Wayne Bruno.

He stated that this opened the door for him to get tested in light of his strange emotions.

In response to a request for clarification, he stated that he began to walk more slowly and that, when telling jokes, his visage became emotionless. He stated that communicating was also more difficult.

When asked how he felt upon receiving the diagnosis, the musical icon responded that he was relieved to know what was wrong.

Rudder stated that he was told the disease’s progression could take between ten and twenty years.

“It’s definitely not uphill, but rather downhill,” he joked.

He stated that he is on medication and must exercise daily, which is difficult given the amount of time he spends traveling the globe.

“I only move when I am on stage,” he said.

Rudder stated that despite his diagnosis, he still has plenty to do, including working on his autobiography and releasing more music.

He stated that he recorded a song titled The Rising for Carnival 2023 that was not disseminated due to circumstances beyond his control. Additionally, he worked on a composition titled The Windrush.

Rudder will headline a concert titled Rudder 7.0 at Sound Forge on his birthday, May 6.

Source : Loop News