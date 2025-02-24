Dominica: American Tourist Dies in Boiling Lake Trail Accident

The police in Dominica are currently examining the details pertaining to the demise of an American citizen, David Stein, which occurred along the Boiling Lake trail on Thursday.

Emergency officials attended to reports concerning a male foreign national who had experienced a fall on a trail, renowned for its popularity and challenging nature in Dominica, characterised by steep, narrow paths, rugged terrain and intermittent slippery sections.

David Stein, a 67-year-old American citizen, embarked on a journey to the Boiling Lake accompanied by his wife, Robin Eisman, at approximately 7:45 am on Thursday.

The couple was accompanied by knowledgeable tour guides, which is consistently advised for this particular walk. The police indicated that during his journey to the Boiling Lake at approximately 11 am, David lost his footing on a precarious segment of the trail, resulting in a fall of about 30 feet into a ditch, where he incurred head injuries.