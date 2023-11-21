Death toll from collapse of illegal gold mine in Suriname rises

Suriname: Death toll climbs after illegal gold mine collapses

The death toll from the collapse of an illegal gold mine at Rosebel, one of South America’s largest open-pit gold operations, rose to 14 on Tuesday as more remains were uncovered.

On Monday evening, President Chandrikapersad Santokhi informed the National Assembly that ten bodies had been recovered from the mine following the catastrophe, which occurred at 3 p.m. (local time), and that a temporary tunnel “with a considerable depth” had buried a number of gold miners.

“As a government, we are shocked and offer our condolences to the relatives,” Santokhi said, adding that the government is considering proclaiming a day or more of national mourning.

According to Santokhi, the accident occurred in the gold concession of Chinese-owned Zijing Mining, which purchased Rosebel Goldmines from IamGold earlier this year. Rosebel is one of the largest open-pit gold projects in South America. However, the presence of illegal gold miners is reported to have made the area hazardous.

Santokhi stated that at the request of Zijing Mining, the police and army evicted a significant number of unlicensed gold diggers from the site where a huge gold vein had been discovered a few weeks previously.

However, the illegal miners are said to have returned after a few days.

Police officials, troops, and personnel of the National Disaster Management Coordination Centre have been sent to the area to assist. The Attorney General has ordered an inquiry team to look into the matter.

Suriname will seek aid from Brazil in the rescue attempt, according to the authorities.