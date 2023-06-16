Deborah Charles, former govt senator, now Clerk of the House of Assembly

Deborah Charles has been appointed Clerk of the House of Assembly in Saint Vincent (SVG).
Charles took over as Clerk of the House of Assembly on Tuesday, June 13, following the retirement of former Clerk of the House of Assembly Nicole Herbert.
Charles a former senator and ULP candidate, previously worked as a parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Education and is also a lawyer.
Herbert retired after 25 years of service.
Lee Yan is a journalist based in Cebu, Philippines. For the past 10 years, he has worked in the media and writes part-time for the St. Vincent Times.