Friday, June 16

Deborah Charles, former govt senator, now Clerk of the House of Assembly

Lee Yan LaSur
Deborah Charles has been appointed Clerk of the House of Assembly in Saint Vincent (SVG).

Charles took over as Clerk of the House of Assembly on Tuesday, June 13, following the retirement of former Clerk of the House of Assembly Nicole Herbert.

Charles a former senator and ULP candidate, previously worked as a parliamentary  secretary in the Ministry of Education and is also a lawyer.

Herbert retired  after 25 years of service.

