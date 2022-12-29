Deceived! Lower duties for whom? What your vehicle will cost in 2023

While the majority of Vincentians are looking forward to lower duties on newer vehicles, many are concerned about the impact of the price increase on vehicles already purchased.

Some dealers and a large number of people have complained to the St. Vincent Times that they are paying back loans after 8 months and their vehicles have yet to arrive in SVG.

2022 has been the worst year for the delay of shipments to SVG. Normally, it takes 3 months for vehicles to arrive after purchase, but this year, due to container price inflation, many have resorted to RORO (car and boat), causing significant delays in bookings.

Because of the delay, dealers said they had to give back deposits to people who had paid to have cars imported.

Others are complaining that they have already obtained a loan, purchased their vehicle, and it is taking 6–8 months for delivery, but the ULP government sees fit to raise vehicle prices at a time when people are struggling to pay for the one they are expecting.

Many understand that the government wants to make SVG more environmentally friendly and applaud that, but they have to strategize things properly.

For example, under the new pricing, a vehicle that currently costs around $36,000 and for which I already have a loan will cost me around $72,000. How could I face the bank again for that additional amount when, in the first place, it was what I qualified for that was approved?

The already high duty on vehicles 9 years old and older, which is currently 146%, will be increased to 246% on CIF (cost of insurance and freight).

Folks are wondering what kind of poor people government they have elected over the years—is it to make people poorer?

Question asked:

What if we are unable to pay customs duties on the previously purchased vehicle when it arrives? Will the government intervene and refund the money we paid for it in Japan, or will we be left stranded with no vehicle and a loan?

Do we have to write petitions?

Do we need to protest for grace and mercy?

Why isn’t the opposition informing the public about the devastation that this vehicle increase will cause for the vast majority of SVG residents who have already purchased and are awaiting delivery, and who are simply trying to make a better living for themselves?

The plea is for the ULP government to be a bit more sympathetic to us poor people and extend the time of implementation of the new price to September 2024.