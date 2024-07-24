Partially decomposed body discovered in Canouan, investigation underway

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a partially decomposed body in Friendship, Canouan.

On July 23, 2024, police received a report of a  partially decomposed  male body  that was found in a house at the above-mentioned location. The deceased has been identified as Carlie Compton, a 58-year-old laborer from Friendship, Canouan. Medical personnel were called to the scene and pronounced him dead.

A postmortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death. Investigations are ongoing.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances leading to Mr. Compton’s death. We urge anyone with information that could assist with these and other investigations to come forward.

Contact Information:

– Police Emergency: 999/911

– Police Control: (784) 457-1211

– Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810

The RSVGPF also extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.

