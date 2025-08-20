Decompression Chamber installed at MCMH

St. Vincent and the Grenadines now boasts a decompression chamber at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, addressing a critical medical need for divers across the nation.

After years of persistent advocacy by local dive professionals and marine safety experts, the installation represents a crucial advancement in emergency medical capabilities for treating decompression illness, commonly known as “the bends”.

Local dive operator Serenity Dive celebrated the achievement, noting the extensive preparation behind the milestone. “This has been a long time in the making,” the company stated in a recent Facebook announcement, expressing enthusiasm about the chamber’s arrival.

Key Highlights:

10 medical personnel have been professionally trained by international hyperbaric medicine expert Mr. Chris Bryan from DDRC

The chamber will provide immediate treatment for diving-related medical emergencies

“While some operational refinements are still needed, we are now positioned to effectively treat patients diagnosed with decompression illness,” Serenity Dive emphasized.