Degro Trail Officially Opens: A New Era for Eco-Tourism in SVG

Celebrating the Official Opening of the Degro Trail!
Wednesday, November 13, 2024 marked an incredible milestone as we officially opened the Degro Trail, a project funded by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund (SVGCF) under a generous grant from the Inter-American Foundation (IAF).
This trail represents our shared commitment to environmental conservation, eco-tourism, and community enrichment!
A small but meaningful ceremony brought together representatives from SVGCF, the National Parks Rivers and National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority (NPRBA), Forestry, members of the Rose Hall Cultural and Development Organization (RHCDO), and community members who have played an essential role in making this vision a reality.
Together, we celebrated this path that invites all to explore and cherish the natural beauty of our Country.
The Degro Trail stands as a testament to what we can achieve through collaboration and dedication. As we embark on this journey, we look forward to seeing the trail become a beloved destination for nature enthusiasts, environmental education, and sustainable tourism.