Delivery driver charged after alleged assault on security guard

Delivery Man Charged with Wounding

On October 24, 2025, police arrested and charged Andy Garraway, a 21-year-old Delivery Man of Old Montrose, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 53-year-old Security Guard of the same address by beating him about his body with hands and stamping him with feet.

The offence was committed in Old Montrose on October 22, 2025. Garraway appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on October 28, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of $2,300.00 ECC with one surety and ordered not to have any contact with the complainant.

He was also ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Wednesday between 6am and 6pm and ordered not to leave the state without the court’s permission. The matter was adjourned to July 13, 2026.