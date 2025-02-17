Delta Airlines flight flips over on landing at Pearson Airport

A Delta flight from Minneapolis to Toronto crashed and flipped over while landing and all 80 people on board were evacuated.

Toronto Pearson Airport confirmed on X it was aware of an incident that happened upon landing and that emergency crews were responding. All inbound flights to the airport were being held at their point of origin following the crash.

Delta said on X that it was aware of reports of a crash and is working to confirm information and provide updates.

The FAA said in a statement that Delta Air Lines Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, crashed around 2:45 p.m. local time. TH Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation into what led to the crash landing.

The flight was a Top Canadair Regional Jet CRJ-900 (twin-jet) according to Flight Aware. The planes are made by Bombardier aircraft.