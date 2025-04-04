Delta’s Daily Flights from Atlanta to SVG Begin December 20

St Vincent to Receive Nonstop Service from Atlanta with Delta Airlines

Delta Airlines has announced a new nonstop flight daily service connecting our St Vincent (SVG) to Atlanta, Georgia, beginning December 20th, 2025. Delta will become the only U.S. carrier to offer nonstop service to St. Vincent from Atlanta.

Visitors will have convenient daily access aboard Delta’s state-of-the-art Boeing 737 MAX equipped with First Class, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin. This new route strengthens the connectivity between St Vincent and the Grenadines and one of the busiest travel hubs in the world.

“Following a record-breaking year in stayover arrivals to the destination, we are delighted to welcome Delta Airlines to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, this strategic partnership will strengthen connectivity between destination St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the US, one of our major source markets. We continue to make the destination more accessible to visitors by leveraging these strategic partnerships,” Tourism Minister Carlos James said.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. is a major airline in the United States headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, operating nine hubs, with Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport being its largest in terms of total passengers and number of departures.