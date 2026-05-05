Delta ends free snacks, drinks on hundreds of flights

Beginning May 19, Delta Air Lines will implement significant changes to its in-flight catering standards by eliminating snack and beverage options for most travelers on short-haul trips.

Passengers flying distances under 350 miles in the economy or Comfort+ cabins will no longer receive complimentary refreshments, though First Class amenities remain unaffected.

Conversely, the airline is upgrading service for flights between 350 and 500 miles, which will now feature a full selection of drinks and snacks rather than a limited menu.

Delta representatives claim this restructuring is designed to foster greater consistency across their global flight network.

While the industry faces broader economic pressures due to geopolitical conflicts, the carrier maintains that these specific adjustments are unrelated to the fluctuating costs of jet fuel.

This policy shift ensures that flight attendants can prioritize safety and cabin presence during brief periods in the air.