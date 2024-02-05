Delta expands flights from Atlanta to Barbados starting November 23

Want to get away to somewhere warmer? Delta Air Lines is adding more flights this year from Atlanta to Latin America and the Caribbean.

Starting next winter, the Atlanta-based airline will let you fly from the capital of the Peach State to Barbados and Puerto Plata.

The daily trips from Atlanta to Barbados will begin on Nov. 23. The airline is also launching Saturday-only flights from New York’s JFK airport.

On the same day, Delta will begin taking passengers to the golden beaches of Playa Dorada to unwind.

“Delta is establishing vital connections from Atlanta and across the U.S. that allow our customers to reach their dream vacation destinations with ease,” Delta’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning Joe Esposito said. “This latest schedule gives travelers unparalleled choice, with up to 1,000 weekly flights to distinctive places throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.”

In addition to the new routes, Delta will also increase flights from Atlanta to Curaçao due to high demand.

All the routes will operate on Delta’s refreshed Boeing 737-800s.

Source : FOX 5 Atlanta