Demion McTair joins the NBC family as Assistant General Manager

The National Broadcasting Corporation welcomes to its team, Mr. Demion McTair, Assistant General Manager, Administration & Public Relations.

Demion McTair is a trained communication specialist. He began his career in media and communication in 2010 as a Radio Broadcaster at WE FM 99.9.

He completed studies in Integrated Marketing Communication in Jamaica in 2020, and then he served as a Lecturer of communication studies and business communication at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College from October 2020 to April 2023.

He is a Christian and believes in human development.

Source : NBCSVG