Democratic Demagoguery: How Vincentian Expatriates Embrace Contradictory Ideologies

There is a uniquely split ideology Caribbeans in the diaspora tend to inhabit. In the Vincentian context, these beings inhabit an undefined space in the left vs. right ideological and cultural wars.

These people are transients who choose philosophical positions steeped in geopolitical fluidity and personality politics. In other words, they are political chameleons whose positions change to bend around their physical location, personal interests and biases, whether conscious or unconscious.

I first noticed this phenomenon on social media over the past few election cycles. I became intrigued by the high incidence of NDP supporters in the USA, who reliably vote democratic in the American elections. I couldn’t understand this contradictory internal political split.

They support conservative right wing policies in SVG, but embrace the personal freedoms they were once afforded under the liberal, democratic government in the USA which is now veering sharply to the right, and flirting with authoritarianism.

This contradiction seems true of many conservatives here in the USA. It is a patriarchal tendency to think that the personal liberty you desire for yourself, should be unattainable to others. We see this bear out with Donald Trump’s sidekick Elon Musk, a so-called champion of freedom of speech, who has no issues denying those with opposing views the same liberties on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Conversely, there are MAGA Vincentians who support Donald Trump’s version of the Republican Party unreservedly, while also supporting the progressive agenda of the Unity Labour Party. These are vastly conflicting schools of thought, with very little to no clear common ground, since they’re at opposite ends of the political spectrum.

So what this tells me is, for the most part, these actors aren’t committed to a particular ideological position, nor are they guided by a discernible, identifiable personal philosophy.

Social media enables Vincentian participants to engage in a wide range of topics from various locations. Social media has also changed the rules of engagement.

YouTube videos, questionable publications and memes often inform public discourse around: politics, law, family, society, sexuality, gender, science, education, culture, business, and economics.

Access to a seemingly unlimited wealth of surface information on every topic at the click of a button is a heady experience.

This freewheeling environment is fertile ground for misinformation and miseducation to flourish unabated.

With the monetization of social media, the actors online seek to distinguish themselves from the loud and raucous chorus that is online chatter. Going viral is the new style stamp of legitimacy. The accumulation of followers is the trending badge of excellence.

In this arena, the scope of research boils down to a quick Google search, queries on ChatGPT and YouTube videos.

Google scholars and Cut and Paste experts produce lightning quick quasi rebuttals to every idea offered up for intellectual examination.

All these factors contribute to the decline of intelligent communication. We are no longer students of philosophy or political science, since misinformation, conspiracy theories and hyperbolic arguments have replaced the careful examination of ideas.