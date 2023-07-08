St. Vincent (SVG): Controversial local minister Prophet Jason Providence, has issued a somber warning for those who take part in national festivities (Vincy Mas).

The island is currently in the height of its carnival activities, and Providence, in a Facebook post, spoke directly to those who participate, stating that a series of unfortunate events await revelers.

Below is the prophet’s list.

After the carnival, the men and women who took part will be changed spiritually.

After Carnival, their finances will be attacked.

After carnival, their health shall fail.

After Carnival, peace will be taken from them.

After Carnival, many will end up in the hospital.

After Carnival, many of them would have signed a contract with death.

After Carnival, many relationships will be destroyed.

After Carnival, many will be possessed by demons.

After Carnival, many will be trapped in curses.

After Carnival, many will be hooked on drugs.

After carnival, many will go to their homes with demons and hexes following them.

After carnival, the nation shall be in mourning.

The Righteous shall be covered, but the wicked shall not escape.

Prophet Jason Providence