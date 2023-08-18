Technical working group to address dengue outbreak in Guyana

Dr. Frank Anthony, Minister of Health, has formed a Technical Working Group to assess and mitigate the dengue outbreak in Guyana.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), Guyana has documented 2,169 dengue cases this year, with 239 individuals hospitalized and 11 dengue-related deaths.

The ministry stated in a statement Wednesday evening that the Technical Working Group proposed many actions, including public awareness campaigns to promote environmental sanitation, sanitary habits, and the prevention of Dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.

The government is boosting up its environmental and entomological efforts in Guyana, including fogging (fumigation), residual spraying, housing inspections, and the distribution of larvicidal pesticides.

Rapid diagnostic test kits, as well as other laboratory supplies and equipment, have been supplied in an effort to improve diagnosis and surveillance capabilities.

“Because this disease has no cure,” the ministry claimed, “enough medication and medical supplies have been distributed to all regions to ensure symptomatic treatment of all patients throughout the health care system in accordance with a revised national treatment guideline.”

Guyanese residents have been asked to take actions to minimize mosquito breeding areas near their houses, schools, and mining sites, where malaria cases are more common.