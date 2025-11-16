Denis O’Brien lawyer in Portugal implicated in corruption scandal

A recent legal case where the former director of security in Algarve, Portugal was assaulted at Quinta do Lago, a Denis OBrien luxury resort, has exposed interesting corruption issues…

Lawyer Carmen Rosa, already under investigation for pretending to be the victim’s lawyer in order to gain access to his criminal complaint files, has been sent criminally confidential emails by Prosecutor

Sepulveda about allegations against her.

Such unprecedented breaches of criminal confidentiality expose the cosy relationship between Quinta do Lago and local law enforcement. Prosecutor Sepulveda, overseeing an assault claim by the former head

of security at Vigiquinta, the security arm of Quinta do Lago, is clearly providing all confidential information to lawyer Rosa, accused of corrupt practices.

The law seemingly takes second place to protecting a local luxury resort. The Public Prosecutor in Lisbon is now investigating..