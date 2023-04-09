Dennie Wilson, former SVG Ambassador, Educator, dies at 67

DENNIE M.J. WILSON, prominent Union island expat, politician, accomplished educator, passes away at 67.

With deep sorrow and regret, the Wilson family announces the death of Dennie M.J. Wilson, former Permanent Representative of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations and former New York City Department of Education administrator and educator. Mr. Wilson departed this life on the morning of Good Friday, April 7th, 2023, exactly 2 months shy of his 68th birthday.

“Prior to his appointment, he served as Deputy Permanent Representative of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations, and Deputy Consul General in New York.

From 1984 to 1994, he was managing agent for Maxwell Kates Inc. in New York. In 1990 he was appointed a member of Community Board 17 in Brooklyn Borough, New York, where he served until 1994.

Mr. Wilson was Senator, Deputy Speaker and Speaker of the House of Assembly of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from 1981 to 1984, and also served as executive member of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), representing South and Central America and the West Indies including the Falkland Islands, as well as chairman of the local branch of the CPA.

From 1977 to 1981, he served as a Customs/Revenue Officer in the Southern Grenadines. From 1974 to 1976, he taught at the Bequia Anglican High School. He is a graduate of Fordham University.”

Born on Ashton, Union Island, SVG, Mr. Wilson remained married to his beautiful wife Idica and beautifully raised two well accomplished daughters- Denica and Tedra.

Mr. Wilson loved the Anglican/Episcopal church, served his parish of St. David’s Episcopal Church in Queens, NY, and spearheaded the St. Mathias Anglican Church Charity Rebuilding Organization in Brooklyn, NY. This organization comprised of Union Island, SVG nationals living abroad and with their funds raised & personal contributions was responsible for the complete repair, rewiring and remodeling of St. Mathias Anglican Church in Ashton, Union Island, SVG.

Mr. Wilson loved Union Island and it’s people so much that he became the voice of our expatriates and their descendants. Weddings, funerals, birthdays and graduations, you can hear his voice become the soundtrack to the occasion. His words of prayer and messages of peace and love would forever resound. Armed with accolades and a powerful gift of gab, Mr. Wilson’s love of education and achievement was widely known and heavily influenced his children, godchildren and most young people that came in contact with him. His bright aura always filled the room. His baritone voice made his presence known.

Mr. Wilson leaves behind his dynamic and loving family, a slew of wonderful relatives, his godchildren and a host of close friends and colleagues.