Dennis Prescott, A RSVGPF Constable From Vermont, Has Died

RSVGPF IS SADDENED BY THE DEATH OF ONE OF ITS SERVING MEMBERS

May 8, 2023, Kingstown – The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is in mourning after losing one of its serving members. Dennis Prescott, Police Constable 932 from the Vermont village, died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his home after a brief illness.

Constable Prescott was enlisted into the organization on December 9, 2015, and served the organization and the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) for seven (7) years. At the time of his death, he was attached to the Rapid Response Unit (RRU).

Mr. Colin John, Commissioner of Police, and the other ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force convey their condolences to Constable Prescott’s family and friends in their time of mourning.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Source : RSVGPF