Densil A. Williams, new principal of UWI Mona, to take office in August

New UWI Mona Principal to take office in August

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has announced Professor Densil A. Williams as Principal of the Mona Campus effective August 1, 2023. He succeeds Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal, Professor Dale Webber who resumes teaching and research duties as a Marine Biologist after July 31, 2023.

Speaking on the appointment of the Campus Principal Designate, Dr. D. Maurice Smith University Registrar, The UWI, stated, “at its last meeting on April 26, the University Council deferred its decision to appoint a Principal for the Mona Campus as the Government of Jamaica requested additional time to consult. Having completed this process and consequently advised the Chancellor of the outcome, Council proceeded to appoint Professor Williams on the recommendation of the Vice-Chancellor in keeping with the University’s Statutes and Ordinances.” Dr. Smith continued, “the University community thanks Professor Webber for his stewardship and sterling service and welcomes Professor Williams to his new role as head of the University’s largest and oldest campus.”

Professor Williams, whose current post is that of Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal of The UWI’s Five Islands Campus in Antigua and Barbuda, has built a career in business and academia for over 22 years. He has held a remarkable record of public service, research and scholarly work serving on a number of boards of state entities, private sector organisations, committees, as well as regional and international editorial boards.

About the University Council

The University Council is the highest governing body of The UWI with powers as prescribed in the University’s Statute 20. The University Council is constituted by Statute 18, and consequently the decision-making authority on matters such as appointments, the management of the finances, and all business affairs of the University. Its membership comprises the Chancellor (Chair), the Vice-Chancellor, Pro Vice-Chancellors and Campus Principals, Chairs of the Campus Councils, the Treasurer, the Chair of the Committee of Deans, the University Registrar, University Bursar, University Librarian, as well as representatives of all categories of staff; representatives of the Guild of Students; representatives of the Academic Board of other campuses; representatives of the Alumni body; representatives of the governments of The UWI’s contributing countries; representatives of Tertiary Level Institutions in the Caribbean; and nominees appointed by the Chancellor from among persons in industry, commerce, the professions, the labour movement, and other non-governmental organisations.