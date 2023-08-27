Denyse Plummer, legendary Calypso Queen, dies at 69

Calypso Queen Denyse Plummer died after a lengthy fight with cancer.

As rumors of her death spread last month, her son Jesse Boocock told the Express that Plummer was resting comfortably at home and spending time with family after stopping chemotherapy.

Plummer celebrated Mother’s Day with her family in May. Plummer’s Facebook profile showed her family celebrating on May 15, 2023.

She wrote:

“Thanking God for my many blessings. I enjoyed a great night with my sons, daughters-in-law, and granddaughter. I adore you all.” Plummer was honored at a May benefit performance. Back then, the team’s media release recognized Plummer’s illustrious career:

Her professional career took off as she sang at bars and hotels in Trinidad and Tobago, starting with Junior and Senior Music festival competitions at Holy Name Convent, 12 and Under, Teen Talent, and Scouting for Talent.

After working at the Chaconia Inn in Maraval, Plummer sang pop, reggae, and country tunes.

After these accomplishments, she realized where her “navel string was buried” and entered the African male-dominated calypso, soca, and chutney music genres.

Her 1986 professional debut was before a local audience that was not ready for a female calypsonian, never alone one with a white father and black mother. Her perseverance earned her many titles.

She placed third in 1987 National Calypso. She reached the 1988 National Calypso Monarch finals and won Calypso Queen. She was a Calypso Revue Tent star by 2000.

Plummer won the 2001 Calypso Crown with “Heroes” and “Nah Leaving”. In 1989, she won the Apollo Theatre’s critically praised Amateur Night with Whitney Houston’s “Didn’t We Almost Have It All”.

She won regional and international calypso competitions and traveled the world as an ambassador.

Her tune “Woman is Boss” also made waves. After accepting Jesus Christ as her Lord and saviour, Plummer boldly began her gospel career, spreading peace, joy, and love to everybody.

Source : Trinidad Express