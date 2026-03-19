Deputy PM celebrates Taiwan – SVG 45th anniversary

St Vincent deputy PM celebrates diplomatic anniversary in Taiwan

Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday commemorated the 45th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations as Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) welcomed Vincentian Deputy Prime Minister St Clair Leacock to Taiwan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday hosted a luncheon to welcome Leacock and the Vincentian delegation to Taiwan, the ministry said in a news release today.

Representatives from several sectors and delegation members exchanged views on smart healthcare, smart agriculture, youth empowerment and bilateral technical cooperation, the ministry said.

It is the first time a high-level delegation from the Caribbean ally has visited Taiwan since its new administration took office in December last year, Lin said.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations between the two nations and Leacock’s visit highlights their strong friendship, he said.

Taiwan would continue to cooperate with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and new Vincentian Prime Minister Godwin Friday, focusing on agriculture, tourism, the blue economy and the new economy, to create a better future for both countries’ people, Lin said.

Leacock thanked Taipei for its warm welcome and conveyed well-wishes from Friday and Vincentian Governor-General Stanley John.

The Vincentian people are grateful for the cooperation between Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines over the past 45 years, Leacock said.

Friday values the Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital Taiwan helped build and plans to expand it into a general hospital, he said.

Kingstown looks forward to deepening cooperation with Taiwan and providing the Vincentian people with advanced medical care, focusing on the new government’s people-centered policy, he added.