Deputy PM & Delegation Off To Taiwan

A very warm welcome to Hon. St. Claire Leacock, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Mrs. Leacock, as they embark on an official visit to Taiwan.

The delegation is joined by Hon. Shevern John, Minister of Social Welfare and Community Empowerment, and Hon. Lavern King, Senator and Minister of State for the Ministry of Education.

Ambassador Fiona Fan was at Argyle International Airport (AIA) to personally see off the delegation, wishing them a safe and productive journey to Taiwan.

During this visit, Deputy PM Leacock and his delegation will focus on strengthening our enduring bilateral ties while observing Taiwan’s latest advancements in politics, economics, and technology.

They will also convey the heartfelt greetings of the government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to Taiwan.

This visit holds special significance as we approach the 45th Anniversary of diplomatic relations on August 15, 2026.

The arrival of DPM Leacock’s delegation at this pivotal time creates a wonderful atmosphere for our upcoming celebrations and reaffirms the unwavering partnership between our two nations. Together, we look forward to even greater achievements.