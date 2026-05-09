Desalination, boat deliveries to boosts S.G water supply

A severe water crisis is currently impacting St. Vincent and the Grenadines, exacerbated by the annual dry season and the lingering devastation of Hurricane Beryl. The hurricane caused extensive damage in the Southern Grenadines to residential roofs and guttering, which are essential for private rainwater collection, and highly polluted public catchment areas. In response, government officials have outlined immediate relief measures and long-term infrastructural upgrades to stabilize the water supply across the islands.

To provide immediate relief, the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) has been regularly dispatching boats carrying water to Bequia and as far south as Union Island. Local trucks and smaller transport vehicles are coordinating to distribute this water to various locations across the islands so residents can access what they need. Additionally, the government has partnered with a private investor to operationalize a new desalination plant, which is expected to come on stream as early as next week.

Because the islands currently lack a formal piped distribution network, the government has provided suitably sized storage tanks to capture the water produced by the new plant. Similar desalination efforts are already supplying water to Mayreau and will be expanding to Union Island, while Canouan will continue to receive boat deliveries to supplement its own local systems.

A joint program involving the CWSA and local residents will soon commence to clean and disinfect public rainwater tanks ahead of the incoming rainy season. Terrance Ollivierre, Minister of Grenadines Affairs emphasized that the entry points of these public systems urgently require cleaning, as neglect has led to reports of water developing a strange smell and hue in places like Mayreau.

Looking toward the future, the government is preparing a significant investment to construct a comprehensive, permanent water distribution system on all the main islands of the Grenadines. This new infrastructure will feature elevated storage facilities that allow water to feed directly into homes and businesses via gravity, finally providing consistent pipe-borne water to the islands.

Furthermore, the CWSA will establish a permanent, on-island presence across the Grenadines. These permanent staff members will work closely with district officers to manage water distribution, monitor water quality, resolve communication gaps during truck deliveries, and oversee solid waste management. Meanwhile, mainland residents are being heavily urged to remain vigilant by reporting and repairing any plumbing leaks to prevent critical water wastage during this severe drought.