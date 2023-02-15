Descima Hamilton elected Chairperson of St Vincent National Trust

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Trust held its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the National Trust Secretariat. At the commencement of the proceedings, a collection of artefacts donated by Dr. Cecil Cyrus was unveiled by his wife Mrs. Kathleen Cyrus. Several members of Dr. Cyrus’ family were on hand to witness the unveiling, an event which he was unable to attend.

A recognition award was presented to Dr. Cyrus for his valuable contribution by Ms Zahra De Freitas on behalf of the National Trust. The National Trust also made Dr. Cecil Cyrus a life member in recognition of his contribution to nation building.

Chairperson Mrs. Deirdre Millington Myers, in delivering her report on the work of the National Trust over the three-year period, indicated that after two decades of serving as Chair, Vice Chair and Trustee and heading the committee of Built Heritage and Architecture, expressed that while it was a rewarding experience, it was time for her to step away from active duty with the National Trust. She encouraged younger persons to be involved and lead the National Trust into the future.

Mr. Marlon Bute of District Stairs (Canada) and Mr. Errol Sutherland of Sea Operations (SVG) Ltd. were also awarded Honorary Lifetime Membership Certificates. Professor Gary Dennie and Dr. Cleve Scott were also in attendance.

At the AGM, a new Board of Trustees was elected to serve for a period of 3 years.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Trust was established in 1969 by an act of parliament to manage and conserve the natural and cultural beauty and wealth of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The Trust will continue its work as mandated and anticipates continued support from the nation for upcoming projects. The Trusts extends an invitation to the general public to take up membership.