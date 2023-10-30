Shooting of Green Hill man takes St Vincent’s murder toll to 44

On Monday morning, St Vincent (SVG) recorded its 44th homicide of 2023. DeShawn Slater, a Green Hill resident, has been confirmed as the victim.

According to reports, Slater left his girlfriend’s house at Paul Over on foot when two men wearing masks and brandishing guns approached him.

He ran into an open field, where he was shot multiple times in the body and head. The St. Vincent Times understands that Slater’s body was found lying face down in the open field and was identified by his brother.

An investigation into the death of the 26-year-old is now open.