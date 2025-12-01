Deterioration in weather by Tuesday evening, advisories possible

Weak unstable conditions ahead of a low-level trough are likely to produce occasional showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) over the next 36 hours.

However, by late Tuesday, model guidance suggests a deterioration in weather conditions due to a more favorable mid to upper level atmosphere. As a result, shower activity is expected to increase in frequency and intensity, with pockets of heavy showers and thunderstorms anticipated into late Wednesday.

Advisories may be issued for SVG. Improved weather, with only a few showers, should return by Thursday.

15-25km/h easterly to east-northeasterly winds will persist across the islands, becoming strong (~40km/h) with higher gusts by midweek, and shifting east- southeasterly. Seas are slight to moderate in open waters, with swells peaking near 1.0m on the western coast and 1.5m on the eastern coasts.

Gusty winds could agitate seas from Tuesday night, resulting in deteriorating sea conditions. Small-craft operators and sea bathers should exercise extreme caution for above normal swells and occasional gusty winds.