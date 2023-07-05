Devine Walters Retains Her Crown As Junior Calypso Monarch

(CDC) announces winners of the Junior Calypso / Soca Competition 2023

Devine Walters of the Sandy Bay Government School has retained her crown as Junior Calypso Primary School monarch for 2023.

Omani Cupid of Emmanuel High School is the new Junior Calypso Secondary School Monarch, while the Junior Soca Monarch was won by De-Andre Simmons of St. Martin’s Secondary School.

JUNIOR CALYPSO – PRIMARY SCHOOL

Name of student School Title of Song Position Devine Walters Sandy Bay Government School Nation Building 1st Divyne Hackshaw Argyle Roman Catholic Primary School Love the children more 2nd Deannice Davis Calder Government School Gratitude 3rd

JUNIOR CALYPSO – SECONDARY SCHOOL

Name of student School Title of Song Position Omani Cupid Emmanuel High School My Time 1st Kristian Christopher St. Vincent Grammar School Build the Rocket fast Elon 2nd Shenea Stephens St. Vincent Girls’ High School Age limit 3rd Zion Lewis St. Joseph Convent Kingstown Change the van culture 3rd

JUNIOR SOCA MONARCH FINALISTS

Name of student School Title of Song Position De-Andre Simmons St. Martin’s Secondary School Stadium 1st Deano Nero Sandy Bay Secondary School Le me go 2nd Kristian Christopher St. Vincent Grammar School Carnival is 3rd