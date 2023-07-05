Download Our App
Devine Walters Retains Her Crown As Junior Calypso Monarch

Lee Yan LaSur
L-R- Devine Walters, Omani Cupid and De-Andre Simmons

(CDC) announces winners of the Junior Calypso / Soca Competition 2023

Devine Walters of the Sandy Bay Government School has retained her crown as Junior Calypso Primary School monarch for 2023.

Omani Cupid of Emmanuel High School is the new Junior Calypso Secondary School Monarch, while the Junior Soca Monarch was won by De-Andre Simmons of St. Martin’s Secondary School.

JUNIOR CALYPSO – PRIMARY SCHOOL

Name of student School Title of Song  Position
Devine Walters Sandy Bay Government School Nation Building 1st 
Divyne Hackshaw Argyle Roman Catholic Primary School Love the children more 2nd 
Deannice Davis Calder Government School Gratitude 3rd 

JUNIOR CALYPSO – SECONDARY SCHOOL

Name of student School Title of Song  Position
Omani Cupid Emmanuel High School My Time 1st 
Kristian Christopher St. Vincent Grammar School Build the Rocket fast Elon 2nd 
Shenea Stephens St. Vincent Girls’ High School Age limit 3rd 
Zion Lewis St. Joseph Convent Kingstown Change the van culture 3rd 

JUNIOR SOCA MONARCH FINALISTS

Name of student School Title of Song Position
De-Andre Simmons St. Martin’s Secondary School Stadium 1st 
Deano Nero Sandy Bay Secondary School Le me go 2nd 
Kristian Christopher St. Vincent Grammar School Carnival is 3rd 
