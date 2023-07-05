Devine Walters Retains Her Crown As Junior Calypso Monarch

(CDC) announces winners of the Junior Calypso / Soca Competition 2023
Devine Walters of the Sandy Bay Government School has retained her crown as Junior Calypso Primary School monarch for 2023.
Omani Cupid of Emmanuel High School is the new Junior Calypso Secondary School Monarch, while the Junior Soca Monarch was won by De-Andre Simmons of St. Martin’s Secondary School.
JUNIOR CALYPSO – PRIMARY SCHOOL
|Name of student
|School
|Title of Song
|Position
|Devine Walters
|Sandy Bay Government School
|Nation Building
|1st
|Divyne Hackshaw
|Argyle Roman Catholic Primary School
|Love the children more
|2nd
|Deannice Davis
|Calder Government School
|Gratitude
|3rd
JUNIOR CALYPSO – SECONDARY SCHOOL
|Name of student
|School
|Title of Song
|Position
|Omani Cupid
|Emmanuel High School
|My Time
|1st
|Kristian Christopher
|St. Vincent Grammar School
|Build the Rocket fast Elon
|2nd
|Shenea Stephens
|St. Vincent Girls’ High School
|Age limit
|3rd
|Zion Lewis
|St. Joseph Convent Kingstown
|Change the van culture
|3rd
JUNIOR SOCA MONARCH FINALISTS
|Name of student
|School
|Title of Song
|Position
|De-Andre Simmons
|St. Martin’s Secondary School
|Stadium
|1st
|Deano Nero
|Sandy Bay Secondary School
|Le me go
|2nd
|Kristian Christopher
|St. Vincent Grammar School
|Carnival is
|3rd