DeVry University and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Chamber of Industry and Commerce (SVGCIC) will host an event to announce a new strategic partnership, aimed at expanding access to educational opportunities for corporate entities and residents of St Vincent and the Grenadines. An official signing ceremony will be held Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. ET.

The partnership will provide members of the chamber of industry and commerce and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines broader community, access to DeVry University’s online certificates, bachelor’s, and master’s degree programs, with eligible students receiving 50% tuition savings and a waived application fee through DeVry’s Caribbean Bridge to Brilliance

initiative. This pathway will also equip learners with the credentials and skills needed continue thriving in a global workforce.

“Technology is moving faster than ever before. As new innovations and applications emerge, it’s more critical than ever to build a resilient global workforce with the skills needed to thrive,” said Scarlett Howery, vice president of Strategic Partnerships at DeVry University. “Creating access

to education is a critical first step. That’s why we are proud to partner with SVGCIC to help build

stronger global talent pipelines and expand educational access across the Caribbean.”

DeVry’s Bridge to Brilliance program offers flexible online learning options, allowing students to tailor their educational journey to their personal circumstances. This collaboration also supports SVGCIC’s continued efforts to strengthen business networks and strategic alliances regionally and globally, as well as advance education and development across all business sectors.

To celebrate this milestone, elected officials alongside Howery, SVGCIC executive director Anthony Regisford and SVGCIC President Peter Van Whervin, will be in attendance at the signing event.

What: DeVry and SVGCIC to Host Event to Announce Educational Partnership When: Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon ET.

Where: Holiday Inn Express Windward Highway, Diamond St. Vincent