Dexta Daps, Burna Boy & Gramps Morgan to perform at St Kitts Music Festival

The final wave of performers for the St. Kitts Music Festival in June 2023 has been announced.

The news was made at a press conference held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on Thursday.

AkaiiUSweet, Kollision Band Teflon, Small Axe Band, Stadics, Erica Edwards, Anthony B, Romain Virgo, Teejay, Nicha B, 313 Family, Mr. Bagnall, Kes The Band, Nailah Blackman, Preedy, Gramps Morgan, Nu Vybz Band, Ricardo Drue, Dexta Daps, and Burna Boy are among those performing.

Concerts begin at 7 p.m. every night, and tickets cost XCD$ 135xcd or USD$ 50.

Tickets can be purchased at stkittsmusicfestival.com.

The festival’s 25th anniversary will be celebrated with a week of fringe events from June 17 to June 25th, according to the organizers. More information will be released later.

Organizers also stated that the Music Festival would be cannabis-friendly this year.

The Hon. Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, stated that conversations with the Attorney General and security personnel are ongoing.

This will be a trial effort to introduce the government to cannabis tourism.

Source : ZIZ