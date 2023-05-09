Shooting In Diamond Leaves One Dead

On Monday night, the murder shuttle in St. Vincent continued at full speed taking its17 victim.

Nigel Thomas, a resident of Brighton, was shot and died in the neighborhood of Diamond, according to police, who confirmed this to the St. Vincent Times.

Thomas’s death follows that of Jomarlo “Ice” Dunbar’s murder, which was the 16th homicide on the island.

Early on Saturday morning, Dunbar was shot and killed in Arnos Vale.

A 5-month-old baby’s death on Friday is also being looked at by police on the island.