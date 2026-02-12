Diamond releases essential guide for youth leaders

Pioneering youth advocate Samantha Diamond has officially launched Youth Ministry 101: A Youth Leader’s Guide to Effective Ministry, a blueprint designed to mobilize leadership and bridge the gap between traditional ministry and the urgent realities facing the Caribbean’s most marginalized youth.

Press Release

Youth Ministry 101: A Youth Leader’s Guide to Effective Ministry presents a holistic approach to leading young people, grounded in a Christ-centered focus.

Samantha Diamond has spent more than a decade serving in youth ministry and has ministered to youth across the Caribbean region. In 2023, she deepened her commitment to impacting this generation by joining the nonprofit organization InterSchool and College Christian Fellowship (ISCCF) to serve as staff. There, she began engaging with students daily and now serves as the Caribbean representative for two global committees serving students in the International Fellowship of Evangelical Students.

“This book was born out of my experiences connecting with the ‘boys on the block,’ which challenged me to seek God’s heart—not only for Christian youth, but also for those society considers unreachable. It is my way of equipping youth leaders and others called to serve young people to be more effective in their ministry.”

Youth Ministry 101 is available for purchase at Jujube Bookstore on Paul’s Avenue, Kingstown.

Samantha can be contacted at 784-4542356 or [email protected]