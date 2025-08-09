Suspected Murder-Suicide Rocks Diamond Community

In the Diamond community of St. Vincent, authorities are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that claimed two lives and destroyed a residential property on Saturday morning.

According to preliminary reports, the tragic event centered around a woman named Natakie Haynes, who is believed to have been killed before a fire consumed the seaside residence.

The incident appears to have escalated from a prior confrontation earlier in the week, during which the man issued threats to kill Haynes.

This ominous threat now appears to have been a horrifying premonition of the events that would unfold.

In the early hours of Saturday, the situation took a dramatic turn. As persons attempted to intervene the man reportedly locked himself inside the house with the woman’s body. When confronted, the man pelted potential rescuers with stones and bottles.

Eyewitnesses described a harrowing scene where the man systematically doused the house with a flammable substance before setting it ablaze, seemingly intent on carrying out a devastating murder-suicide.

Residents who spoke with St Vincent Times say they are struggling to comprehend the brutal nature of the crime. The exact nature of the relationship between the two deceased individuals remains unclear, adding another layer of mystery to the tragic event.

Police in St. Vincent have launched a full investigation into the incident and are working to piece together the sequence of events and determine the precise circumstances that led to this devastating outcome.