Diaz-Canel will be the first Cuban President to visit Belize

Cuba’s President will pay an official state visit to Belize

The First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party and President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diáz-Canel Bermdez, has been invited by the government of Belize to make an official visit to the country.

On February 12, 2023, the President will fly into Belize City.

A Special National Assembly Meeting, a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister John Briceo, and the signing of two agreements are all on the agenda.

It will be the first time a Cuban president has visited Belize.