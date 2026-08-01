SVG records 29th murder after shooting in Dickson

Police have launched a homicide investigation in the North Windward community of Dickson following the discovery of a man’s body with apparent gunshot wounds on a Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Clydon Cato, a 31-year-old resident of the area. While the exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, investigators have not yet identified any suspects or disclosed how the incident occurred. Cato’s death marks the 29th homicide recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines so far in 2026.

This latest killing follows a string of violent incidents across the island during the month of July. Only eight days prior, on July 24, 2026, the nation recorded its 28th murder when 30-year-old labourer Amir Roberts was targeted by unknown assailants in Lowmans Leeward. Roberts was walking along the public road at approximately 6:40 a.m. when he was shot multiple times.

The surge in violence also claimed the life of 51-year-old watchman Nicolas Oliver, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Golden Vale on July 14, 2026. Earlier that month, on July 10, 35-year-old vendor Sandre Matthias was fatally shot in Glen by an unknown attacker.

These events highlight what has been described as a growing security crisis and a “murder spree” impacting various communities. Other victims earlier this year include:

Winston ‘Zeke’ Williams , a 61-year-old shopkeeper killed in Diamond in March.

, a 61-year-old shopkeeper killed in Diamond in March. Rayjen Carter , a 27-year-old resident of Fitz Hughes who was fatally stabbed in Campden Park in May.

, a 27-year-old resident of Fitz Hughes who was fatally stabbed in Campden Park in May. Perrance Mathews, a 19-year-old labourer shot in Buccament in April.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is appealing urgently to the public for any information that may assist in solving these crimes.

Members of the public are encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the Major Crime Unit, or any local police station. Authorities have emphasized that all information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.