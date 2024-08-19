St Matthias Charity Donates EC$30K in Scholarships to Dickson Methodist Students

Dickson Students Receive Scholarships

Students of the Dickson Methodist School and the Dickson community received a boost from the St. Matthias Charitable Inc. On August 16, the charity led by Pastor Robert McBamett, handed over six scholarships to students of the Dickson Methodist School and bag packs with school supplies to all students of the school and the community.

McBarnett said he is pleased to give back to the Vincentian community and particularly to Dickson. He said the scholarships collectively are valued at EC$ 30,000.00 and noted that once the students continue to meet the requirements of the scholarships, they will be awarded the scholarships for ten years, five in primary school and five in secondary school.

He noted that the organization hosts two events annually namely a Prayer Breakfast and a Dinner to raise funds to give back to the Vincentian society. McBamett expressed gratitude to Dr. Judy Grant who funded two of the scholarships and to everyone who assisted the organization. He said they hope to expand the programme to assist more students throughout the country.

Senior Education Officer in the Ministry of Education Elspeth Adams thanked the St. Matthias Charity Inc for assisting the students of the Dickson Methodist School and the Dickson community. She congratulated the students and urged them to use the donations wisely.

She noted that the donations are a symbol of hope and substantial investment of the St. Matthias Inc. to the children’s education. Adams encouraged the students to give back to their community when they succeed in the future.

Principal of the Dickson Methodist School Matilda Quashie expressed gratitude to the St. Matthias Charity Inc. for its continued donation to the school. She noted that the school has high expectations and they can only achieve these expectations if they are equipped with the necessary resources.

She noted that the organization has been investing in the school over the years and they appreciate their generosity.

Quashie wished the organization every success in the future. Over the years, the St. Matthias Charity Inc. has been assisting the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines particularly in the health sector.