Digicel celebrates 20 years of providing telecoms service to St Vincent

Digicel Celebrates 20 Years in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG)

Digicel is celebrating 20 years of service in the telecommunications industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Over the past 20 years, Digicel has established itself as a world-class network and its ongoing commitment to deliver the best value and service to all customers. This is demonstrated by the significant levels of investment the company continuously makes to improve services.

Digicel was the first mobile network in SVG to provide seamless and super-fast LTE coverage throughout the country, as well as the widest mobile coverage on land and at sea.

The company also recently invested millions in the rollout of its state of the art Fibre to the Home network to provide best-in-class internet, with up to 1GB speeds, for business and residential customers.

Victor Kovacs, CEO at Digicel SVG said, “This month is all about saying thank you to our loyal customers, staff, and partners in SVG by giving them MORE”.

Chief Operating Officer and longest serving employee at Digicel SVG, Brenda Barbour -Charles added, “We’ve taken great pleasure in keeping the country connected to the world while also giving back to our communities, schools and other projects”.