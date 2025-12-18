Digicel secures CIPS ethical procurement kitemark in Caribbean first

Digicel Group has become the first company in the Caribbean to be awarded the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) Corporate Ethical Procurement & Supply Kitemark, joining an elite group of organisations worldwide recognised for excellence in ethical procurement and supply chain integrity.

The award was presented last week at the first CIPS Caribbean Conference and Awards at the Hyatt Regency in Trinidad, where Digicel’s Procurement team accepted the distinction.

The accreditation highlights Digicel’s commitment to ethical sourcing, supplier integrity, and strong governance. It is awarded to organisations that demonstrate consistent ethical practices across their procurement process and is validated through independent audits.

“This accreditation is an important reflection of how we do business,” said Arshad Ali, Director of Group Procurement, Supply Chain & Real Estate for Digicel. “It demonstrates the significant progress we have made in embedding ethical, transparent, and accountable procurement practices for the Group and reinforces our commitment to raising the bar for responsible sourcing and supply chain governance in the region.”

For customers and partners, the CIPS Kitemark provides assurance that Digicel operates ethically and responsibly across its supply chain. Procurement decisions are guided not only by commercial value but also by ethical considerations, ensuring every interaction reflects integrity and accountability. Partners can expect fair, transparent engagement, clear ethical standards, and stronger long-term relationships built on trust and compliance, creating a more stable and reliable ecosystem for everyone involved.

“This award highlights Digicel’s commitment to ethical practices, along with the continued enhancement of our ethics and compliance programmes. It also gives our customers, suppliers, and partners confidence that Digicel is committed to the highest ethical standards,” said Michael Watson, Chief Compliance and Cyber Security Officer for Digicel Group.

This milestone underscores Digicel’s ongoing commitment to ethical leadership, responsible growth, and delivering long-term value for the region.