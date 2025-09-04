SVG’s bold leap into digital transformation

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION PROJECTS ENHANCING EFFICIENCY

St. Vincent and the Grenadines currently has forty-nine (49) digital transformation projects, this is according to Project Manager of CARDTP SVG, Winston George.

George, speaking at a cybersecurity awareness launch on Monday, said the aim is to enhance the ease of doing business for all citizens and businesses with the use of digital technologies.

George added that the Project team is updating the payment and money services law and addressing cyber resilience in the banking system, among other policy frameworks.

George reiterated that “cybercrime is not abstract. It is real.” He also mentioned several initiatives to equip vulnerable and underserved groups with knowledge and tools. One initiative will promote digital hygiene habits in children. This initiative is called Swipe Safe and will target children ages 8 -12. It will teach cyber-hygiene through game and playful format, according to George.

Another initiative, “Safe Her Online”, will target women and girls to raise awareness of digital gender-based violence and to promote a safe digital environment.

The Project Coordinator encouraged all citizens to become engaged in this campaign and to share the various messages that will be shared across all media platforms.