Direct flights from Barbados to Africa soon to be a reality

Once talks between Barbados and the Africa Export-Import Bank are finished, Barbadians may be able to land in Africa as soon as the second half of the year.

David Comissiong, the CARICOM Ambassador for Barbados, said that talks between the Africa Export-Import Bank and Air Peace, a Nigerian airline, were going well. If the talks are successful, the African bridge could start from Barbados.

Recently, at an event at Ilaro Court to celebrate Ghana’s 66th anniversary, the Ambassador told the media that the multi-billion-dollar Bank is an African partner “with real substance and real resources.”

He said that the Africa Export-Import Bank was working with the island and talking with African airlines to make it possible to fly from the continent.

Even though the deal hasn’t been signed yet, Ambassador Comissiong said he was looking forward to the flight from Lagos twice a week.

“We hope to have that direct airline license before the middle of the year. It won’t be between Ghana and Barbados, but between Lagos, Nigeria and Barbados twice a week. So, once we get on that plane at Grantley Adams [International] Airport and fly across the Atlantic to Lagos, it won’t take long to get to Accra, Ghana,” he said.

The CARICOM Ambassador went on, “I am very impressed with how seriously the African Export-Import Bank takes everything they do, and if they tell us that it looks promising, I am sure that flight will happen, and I would bet that it will happen before the first half of this year.”

Mr. Comissiong said that the promised airlift is a good sign for more economic and cultural exchanges between Ghana and Barbados. The event was put on by the Ghana Association of Barbados. The theme was “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose.”

Source : GIS BARBADOS