The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation wishes to inform the general public that applications for the Economically Disadvantaged Student Loan Program for the academic year 2023/2024 are now being accepted.

Application forms are available online at nissvg.org/form or in person at the Ministry of Education’s main office on Halifax Street in Kingstown, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

By June 30, 2023, all completed application forms must be emailed to [email protected] or dropped off at the Ministry of Education’s main office.