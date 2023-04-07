ADVERT
Download Our App
Friday, April 7

Disadvantaged student loan programme applications now available

Editorial Staff

The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation wishes to inform the general public that applications for the Economically Disadvantaged Student Loan Program for the academic year 2023/2024 are now being accepted.

Application forms are available online at nissvg.org/form or in person at the Ministry of Education’s main office on Halifax Street in Kingstown, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

By June 30, 2023, all completed application forms must be emailed to [email protected] or dropped off at the Ministry of Education’s main office.

Share.
Add A Comment

Leave A Reply